Passed away on June 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Iraj is survived by his daughters, Rachel Wagner and Elizabeth Makris; his sons-in-law Jacob and Nicolas; his grandchildren Matthew, Lucille, Leila and Leo; and his six siblings. Burial Service will take place Sunday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and Shiva will be held Sunday through Thursday at 7 p.m. -all by Zoom services through Congregation Beth El. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Iraj's lifelong commitment to helping the hungry, the family asks that donations be made to Bread for the City in his name.