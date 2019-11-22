IRENE ANNE COLANGELO (Age 97)
On Friday, November 15, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA. Beloved wife of the late John F. Colangelo; mother of Raymond F. Colangelo (Ilene Gast) and the late John T. Colangelo. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, New Hampshire & Larch Avenues, Takoma Park, MD, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the .