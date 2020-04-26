Irene A. Cortés-SÁez
April 15, 1932- April 7, 2020
Mrs. Irene Cortés passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in her residence in Alexandria, Virginia, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia. She is survived by her four children Mario, Pilar, Sandra and Francisco (Tito). She was the matriarch of the family, always putting her needs second to her family. Loved by everyone, sons, daughters and grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will have a celebration of life gathering at a later date. For more information and to sign the guestbook, please visit