Irene W. Fields
Irene Wright Fields was born on December 27, 1933 to the late William Wright and Ida Horton Wright. She departed this life on November 6, 2019 in Fort Washington, Maryland. Born the second of seven children and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Irene attended the historic Burke High School. Soon after, she married her husband of 64 years. As a dedicated wife and mother, Irene was known as an independent and outspoken woman devoted to supporting her children and husband's military career. Irene is predeceased by her parents. Siblings, Annabelle Miller, William Wright, Joe Leon Wright, and Robert Wright. And beloved husband COL Charles E. Fields. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Charles E. Fields II, Zulkifl III, Karen E. Fields, Alan E. Fields, and Kirk E. Fields. Siblings, Rosalin Thompson and Ivy Coleman. Brother-in-law Julius C. Fields, sisters-in-law Myrna Fields Youmans and Henrietta Fields. Grandchildren, Lateef Brier, Antilla Zulkifl, April Fields, Janice Fields, Angelique Defilipo, Charles Fields III, Rad Peña, Uriel Peña, Kalyn Zulkifl, and Elena Zulkifl. Great-Grandchildren, Ava Mitchell and Alaina Manning. A host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. And countless devoted friends. A visitation will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at the Henson Valley Christian Church, 1900 Tucker Road, Ft. Washington, MD 20744. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy can be made as a contribution to the American Red Cross. www.redcross.org/donate
1(800)-HELP NOW (1.800.435.7669)