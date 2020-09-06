1/
Irene Gilbert
Irene W. Gilbert  
Irene Wilcox Gilbert died on September 2, 2020 in Laurel, MD. Born in Philadelphia, PA. to the now late Joseph and Catherine Wilcox. Loving wife of the late, Roland A. Gilbert. She is survived by her nephew, Stephen Newsome of Pennsylvania; nephew, George Cummins of California; and niece, Mary Lynn Smock of Michigan. She lived a happy and productive life in Laurel with many good friends and kind neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 8603 Contee Road. Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Wednesday, September 9 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at which time a funeral mass will be held. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Full obituary atwww.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson Funeral Home
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
