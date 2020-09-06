Irene Gilbert

Irene Wilcox Gilbert died on September 2, 2020 in Laurel, MD. Born in Philadelphia, PA. to the now late Joseph and Catherine Wilcox. Loving wife of the late, Roland A. Gilbert. She is survived by her nephew, Stephen Newsome of Pennsylvania; nephew, George Cummins of California; and niece, Mary Lynn Smock of Michigan. She lived a happy and productive life in Laurel with many good friends and kind neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 8603 Contee Road. Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Wednesday, September 9 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at which time a funeral mass will be held. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Full obituary at