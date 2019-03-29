Notice Guest Book View Sign

HUGHES IRENE BERNADINE KIERZEK HUGHES (Age 96) November 18, 1922 ~ January 30, 2019 Born Irene Bernadine Kierzek in Chicago, IL, Irene Hughes passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on January 30, 2019. Her parents, Martin and Angela, were immigrants from Poland and Irene, during her early years, attended neighborhood schools where Polish was spoken. She earned her nursing degree at Loyola University and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Chicago. Irene enthusiastically joined the American melting pot of that era and would later describe herself as a "gung-ho American." In 1944 Irene volunteered to begin her seven years of service as an active duty US Army nurse. As 1st Lt she was stationed with WWII US European Forces at a field hospital in Devizes, England (1944-1945). Irene recalled that, on one social occasion, she danced with General Anthony McAuliffe, who famously responded "Nuts!" to a German demand for surrender at Bastogne in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, while stationed at Battle Creek, Michigan, she was voted "Miss Percy Jones" after the name of the post; she was not a wallflower, not in youth or any time thereafter. In Michigan she met and married (1949) Army Captain and later Colonel Kenneth William Hughes, Doctor of Dental Surgery and oral surgeon. They made their home together with two daughters at several Army posts having major hospitals: Fort Monmouth, NJ; Stuttgart, Germany; the Presidio in San Francisco, CA; Fort Leonard Wood, MO; Fort Dix, NJ; Tripler Army Hospital, Honolulu, HI; Fitzsimmons Army Hospital, Denver, CO; Landstuhl, Germany; and Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX. Irene had a full and happy life devoted to her family and enjoying entertaining, socializing, moving and making new homes for her family, and fulfilling the traditional role of Army wife. After over three decades with the Army, Irene and Kenneth moved to LaGrange, near Chicago, in 1977 when Kenneth took a position as Professor of Dentistry at the University of Illinois. Irene looked after their large, historic home and extensive yard, and became an accomplished landscape artist. In summers grandsons visited for several memorable weeks during middle school years. This was a time of stability and contentment. Facing major health issues with Kenneth, the couple relocated to Colorado Springs in 1996 to be close to daughter Cynthia. Sadly, Irene was widowed in 1998. For more than 20 years in Colorado, she was active and energetic, enjoying new friends, shopping, preparing favorite recipes, cooking shows, Turner Classic Movies, and especially football on TV-the Cowboys. Committed to her independence, she remained in independent living at Liberty Heights Retirement Community, only in her last few years accepting significant help at home. All her daily caregivers regarded Irene as a character and had genuine affection for her. The middle child, she had grown up with her siblings Harvey Kierzek and Laverne Javor who both predeceased her. Irene will be missed by daughter Martha-Jean H. Wynnyczok and son-in-law Don Wynnyczok of Reston, Virginia; daughter Cynthia Lee H. Allan and son-in-law Jim Allan of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Allan grandsons Geoffrey, Douglas, and Gordon; Allan great-grandsons Kit and Jim; and niece Cheryl Ann Javor Kellerhals, her husband Joe, and their family. Irene, a loving wife and mother, will be interred with Kenneth, at Arlington National Cemetery, on April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will receive military honors for her seven years of service, including two in Great Britain during WWII, for which she earned the American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. near Chicago, in 1977 when Kenneth took a position as Professor of Dentistry at the University of Illinois. Irene looked after their large, historic home and extensive yard, and became an accomplished landscape artist. In summers grandsons visited for several memorable weeks during middle school years. This was a time of stability and contentment. Facing major health issues with Kenneth, the couple relocated to Colorado Springs in 1996 to be close to daughter Cynthia. Sadly, Irene was widowed in 1998. For more than 20 years in Colorado, she was active and energetic, enjoying new friends, shopping, preparing favorite recipes, cooking shows, Turner Classic Movies, and especially football on TV-the Cowboys. Committed to her independence, she remained in independent living at Liberty Heights Retirement Community, only in her last few years accepting significant help at home. All her daily caregivers regarded Irene as a character and had genuine affection for her. The middle child, she had grown up with her siblings Harvey Kierzek and Laverne Javor who both predeceased her. Irene will be missed by daughter Martha-Jean H. Wynnyczok and son-in-law Don Wynnyczok of Reston, Virginia; daughter Cynthia Lee H. Allan and son-in-law Jim Allan of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Allan grandsons Geoffrey, Douglas, and Gordon; Allan great-grandsons Kit and Jim; and niece Cheryl Ann Javor Kellerhals, her husband Joe, and their family. Irene, a loving wife and mother, will be interred with Kenneth, at Arlington National Cemetery, on April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will receive military honors for her seven years of service, including two in Great Britain during WWII, for which she earned the American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

HUGHES IRENE BERNADINE KIERZEK HUGHES (Age 96) November 18, 1922 ~ January 30, 2019 Born Irene Bernadine Kierzek in Chicago, IL, Irene Hughes passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on January 30, 2019. Her parents, Martin and Angela, were immigrants from Poland and Irene, during her early years, attended neighborhood schools where Polish was spoken. She earned her nursing degree at Loyola University and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Chicago. Irene enthusiastically joined the American melting pot of that era and would later describe herself as a "gung-ho American." In 1944 Irene volunteered to begin her seven years of service as an active duty US Army nurse. As 1st Lt she was stationed with WWII US European Forces at a field hospital in Devizes, England (1944-1945). Irene recalled that, on one social occasion, she danced with General Anthony McAuliffe, who famously responded "Nuts!" to a German demand for surrender at Bastogne in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, while stationed at Battle Creek, Michigan, she was voted "Miss Percy Jones" after the name of the post; she was not a wallflower, not in youth or any time thereafter. In Michigan she met and married (1949) Army Captain and later Colonel Kenneth William Hughes, Doctor of Dental Surgery and oral surgeon. They made their home together with two daughters at several Army posts having major hospitals: Fort Monmouth, NJ; Stuttgart, Germany; the Presidio in San Francisco, CA; Fort Leonard Wood, MO; Fort Dix, NJ; Tripler Army Hospital, Honolulu, HI; Fitzsimmons Army Hospital, Denver, CO; Landstuhl, Germany; and Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX. Irene had a full and happy life devoted to her family and enjoying entertaining, socializing, moving and making new homes for her family, and fulfilling the traditional role of Army wife. After over three decades with the Army, Irene and Kenneth moved to LaGrange, near Chicago, in 1977 when Kenneth took a position as Professor of Dentistry at the University of Illinois. Irene looked after their large, historic home and extensive yard, and became an accomplished landscape artist. In summers grandsons visited for several memorable weeks during middle school years. This was a time of stability and contentment. Facing major health issues with Kenneth, the couple relocated to Colorado Springs in 1996 to be close to daughter Cynthia. Sadly, Irene was widowed in 1998. For more than 20 years in Colorado, she was active and energetic, enjoying new friends, shopping, preparing favorite recipes, cooking shows, Turner Classic Movies, and especially football on TV-the Cowboys. Committed to her independence, she remained in independent living at Liberty Heights Retirement Community, only in her last few years accepting significant help at home. All her daily caregivers regarded Irene as a character and had genuine affection for her. The middle child, she had grown up with her siblings Harvey Kierzek and Laverne Javor who both predeceased her. Irene will be missed by daughter Martha-Jean H. Wynnyczok and son-in-law Don Wynnyczok of Reston, Virginia; daughter Cynthia Lee H. Allan and son-in-law Jim Allan of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Allan grandsons Geoffrey, Douglas, and Gordon; Allan great-grandsons Kit and Jim; and niece Cheryl Ann Javor Kellerhals, her husband Joe, and their family. Irene, a loving wife and mother, will be interred with Kenneth, at Arlington National Cemetery, on April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will receive military honors for her seven years of service, including two in Great Britain during WWII, for which she earned the American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. near Chicago, in 1977 when Kenneth took a position as Professor of Dentistry at the University of Illinois. Irene looked after their large, historic home and extensive yard, and became an accomplished landscape artist. In summers grandsons visited for several memorable weeks during middle school years. This was a time of stability and contentment. Facing major health issues with Kenneth, the couple relocated to Colorado Springs in 1996 to be close to daughter Cynthia. Sadly, Irene was widowed in 1998. For more than 20 years in Colorado, she was active and energetic, enjoying new friends, shopping, preparing favorite recipes, cooking shows, Turner Classic Movies, and especially football on TV-the Cowboys. Committed to her independence, she remained in independent living at Liberty Heights Retirement Community, only in her last few years accepting significant help at home. All her daily caregivers regarded Irene as a character and had genuine affection for her. The middle child, she had grown up with her siblings Harvey Kierzek and Laverne Javor who both predeceased her. Irene will be missed by daughter Martha-Jean H. Wynnyczok and son-in-law Don Wynnyczok of Reston, Virginia; daughter Cynthia Lee H. Allan and son-in-law Jim Allan of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Allan grandsons Geoffrey, Douglas, and Gordon; Allan great-grandsons Kit and Jim; and niece Cheryl Ann Javor Kellerhals, her husband Joe, and their family. Irene, a loving wife and mother, will be interred with Kenneth, at Arlington National Cemetery, on April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will receive military honors for her seven years of service, including two in Great Britain during WWII, for which she earned the American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. Funeral Home Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home

1500 West Braddock Road

Alexandria , VA 22302

(703) 998-9200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Illinois Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close