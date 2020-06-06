IRENE KAKAVIATOS
Irene Kakaviatos  
Irene Kakaviatos left us on May 31, 2020. Born August 6, 1930 on Syros Island, Greece, she is survived by her beloved children Konstantina Zaras and Panos Kakaviatos and grandchildren Eleni Zaras and George Zaras and his wife Elizabeth. While earning her graduate degree in pharmacology at the University of Athens, Irene met her husband, Nikos Kakaviatos. They married in 1955 and shortly afterwards traveled to the United States. Irene initially worked in a lab before Nikos built a medical practice in Arlington, Virginia for which Irene later became manager, accountant and receptionist. They enjoyed life, combining hard work and medical dedication to the community with social gatherings and fun. Heartbroken when Nikos passed away in 2007 - after 51 years of marriage - Irene recovered and continued to bring happiness to friends and loved ones in the later years of her life. Funeral services will be kept private under the restrictive conditions of COVID-19, which contributed to her passing. She is with Nikos now.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
