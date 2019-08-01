IRENE D. LEVINE
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Irene "Renie" Levine of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Alan Levine; devoted mother of Scott Levine and Lisa Miller. Also survived by her loving grandchildren, Hayley and Zach Miller and Clark Levine. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 12:30 p.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday immediately following services, and Sunday, August 4 at the home of Lisa and Michael Miller, 604 Farm Pond Ln, Rockville; with minyan services on both days at 7:30 p.m. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.