IRENE ALICE MAHOLCHIC (Shingle)
On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Irene Alice Maholchic (Shingle) passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She is survived by her three children Beverly Hash, Bob (Paula), and Carolyn Rubinstein (Martin); her sister and brother in-law Marian and Michael Mrozcka, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Gene. A service in her honor will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice
.