On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Irene Alice Maholchic (Shingle) passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She is survived by her three children Beverly Hash, Bob (Paula), and Carolyn Rubinstein (Martin); her sister and brother in-law Marian and Michael Mrozcka, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Gene. A service in her honor will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice