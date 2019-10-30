Irene H. Mields (Age 94)
A long-time resident of Alexandria, Virginia, Irene H. Mields passed away on October 21, 2019, at Casey House Hospice. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Hugh Mields, Jr. and is survived by her children and spouses: Jennifer Toplitz (David); Claudia Kedda (Michael), Constance Mields-Perry, (Proal Perry) and Stevenson H. Mields; as well as five grandchildren (Robin, Richard, Rebecca, Matthew and William) and one great-grandson (Brenden). Mrs. Mields had a long and distinguished career as an attorney in the Office of Chief Counsel for the Federal Aviation Administration, notably working to open airport concession ownership and management to minority and female entrepreneurs and to apply the Americans with Disabilities Act to air travel and airports. Her early career was at the Office of Economic Opportunity, as Director of its Speakers Bureau, where she managed the speaking engagements of the agency's heads, including Sargent Shriver and later Donald Rumsfeld. It was her work there that inspired her to attend law school, and she received her Juris Doctor from American University in 1974. After retiring, Mrs. Mields took up Tai Chi, traveled with friends and family, joined a bowling team, volunteered for several organizations and maintained her interest in the law and politics. She loved to play canasta with her card group, have lunch with friends, write articles for her condo community newsletter and have fun with her family. She was famous among her friends for her annual holiday poem, which humorously touched on current events as well as family notables. A family service will be held in Milton, Delaware, at a later date, where Mrs. Mields will be reunited with her beloved husband. Memorial contributions may be made to Casey House Hospice in Derwood, MD (www.montgomeryhospice.org
and choose Casey House).