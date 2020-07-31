1/1
IRENE POLLIN
IRENE S. POLLIN  
Irene Sue Pollin of Bethesda, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Amherst, Massachusetts at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Abe Pollin; devoted mother of Robert (Sigrid), James, the late Kenneth Jay and the late Linda Joy; loving grandmother of Emma Grock (Paul) and Hannah Pollin-Galay (Asaf). Irene is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ruth, Leah and Leila; her nephew, Howard Goldstein (Jill Schick) and her niece, Ilene Ellenbogen. Funeral and burial services will be held privately at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Shiva services will be held via Zoom on Sunday, August 2, and Monday August 3 at 7 p.m. Please contact Robert Pollin for further information on the Shiva services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any or all of the following organizations: Linda Joy Pollin Cardiovascular Wellness Center for Women at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, Israel; Linda Joy Pollin Cardiovascular Wellness Program for Women, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA; Linda Joy Pollin Women's Heart Health Program, Cedar Sinai Hospital, Los Angeles, CA; Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD; Shakespeare Theater Company, Washington DC; Shakespeare and Company, Lenox, MA; or Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton, MA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
