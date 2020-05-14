

Irene Mae Smith Sabo



Irene passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. She was born in Front Royal, Virginia in 1932 to Roy Victor Smith and Lorena Compton Smith. In the summer of 1951 she graduated from Warren County High School and enlisted in the US Navy where she served as a dental hygienist. While stationed at Newport, RI Naval Station, Irene met her future husband, Stephen Sabo. They were married in 1955 in Boston, Massachusetts and later settled in Northern Virginia. During the Cuban Missile Crisis she worked on Capitol Hill for Senator Stennis of South Carolina as his secretary and translator. Later, she attended George Mason University graduating with honors in 2000 with a degree in Foreign Languages. Irene was an extremely gifted artist; oil paintings were her specialty. The Catholic Church was also a big part of her life as she devoted much of her time to St. Leo's and St. Mary of Sorrows. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, June and Rebecca, and her brother, James. She is survived by her husband of 65 years; her daughter Mary Virginia (Alvaro) Mineiro; her two sons, Stephen (Jill) Sabo and Michael (Jennifer) Sabo; as well as her 12 grandchildren and one great grandson. Due to the current pandemic, the family will plan a memorial service at a later date. "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth." Psalm 121: 1, 2