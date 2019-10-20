

IRENE C. SEATON (Age 89)



of Fairfax, VA, beloved widow of Baxter (Bill) Seaton, passed away August 18, 2019 from complications related to a fall at home.

Irene was born in Boston MA in 1929, to Frank and Nelly (Sturtevant) McKenzie, the youngest of a large & loving family.

Irene, in partnership with Bill, worked as a realtor in the NoVa area. Upon retirement, she found great pleasure in her new "career"- expertly scouring thrift stores etc., for bargain treasures to bestow upon her loved ones. Besides being an thoughtful and loving matriarch, Irene was known to be a thrifty fashionista, a lover of seafood and a shark at the poker tables.

Left to cherish and honor her memory; daughter Chris May, grandchildren; Kyle (Marissa) and Cara (Cody) Rothenbaum, Noah Sheets, Candice (Thomas) Smith and McKenzie and John May, three great-grandchildren, son-in-law Wayne Karlstad, in-laws John and Kate Seaton and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and dear friends Deborah Smith and Pat Clayton.

Along with her husband, parents andsiblings, Irene is predeceased by her daughter Laurie A. Karlstad and son Thomas G. Seaton.