IRENE WERNTZ
Irene P. Werntz  
Irene P. Werntz, 82, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on August 20, 2020. Graduate of the University of Lynchburg with a degree in education. She taught in Germany as part of the US Army and returned to the states where she taught in Fairfax County Virginia until retirement. Married to the love of her life, Philip M. Werntz on June 21, 1969 in Falls Church, Virginia. She is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Preceding Irene in death were her husband Phil; parents John and Felicia Czechanski; brothers Henry, Maryon, and Ted Czechanski. Irene will be interred beside Phil inShamokin, PA on September 24, 2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
