

Iris Deahl



Iris Virginia Hinds Deahl, age 95, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. She was born in Hilliard, Florida to Frances and Lester Hinds. Iris married Marshall Duryea Deahl in 1942 in Jacksonville, Florida, and they remained happily married for more than half a century, until his death in January 1994.

Iris and Marshall moved to the Lyon Village neighborhood in Arlington in 1949 to care for an aging relative and ended up staying. There they raised three (fantastic) sons: Christopher D. Deahl of Washington, Maine, Gregory H. Deahl of Paeonian Springs, Virginia, and Martin T. Deahl of Falls Church, Virginia.

After the (fantastic) sons got old enough to (sometimes) take care of themselves, Iris went back to work as an administrative assistant. She was also very active in the Arlington community, volunteering as an organizer for the March of Dimes as well as serving at the polls for each election. After she retired, she volunteered at Virginia Hospital Center as a "pink lady" for many years.

Iris was a "people person" who knew and liked everybody. She dearly loved a party and enjoyed holding court at the impromptu gatherings that frequently happened at her house. Neighbors and friends would drop in, the talk and the wine would flow, and Mom would just glow.

Iris also loved to travel, and went on cruises and trips all over, first with Marshall, then by herself, and later with her beloved baby sister, Martha Ann Hinds Burkhalter of Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to her three sons and their Aunt Ann, Iris is survived by daughters-in-law Ruth Rumrey of Washington, Maine, Kathi Keesling of Paeonian Springs, Virginia, and Juli Swanson of Falls Church, Virginia; nephews PJ and Gene Burkhalter and nieces Jo McCart of Jacksonville, Florida and Kathy Walsh of Aurora, Colorado; grandchildren Kyra Walker of Portland, Maine, Riley and Devan Keesling of Paeonian Springs, Virginia, and Lyra and Braden Deahl of Falls Church, Virginia.

A memorial service for Iris will be held at Murphy's Funeral Home in Arlington on March

16 at 11 a.m. followed by a gathering in celebration of her life at her house. Please drop by. Bring a smile and an Iris story. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude's Hospital, a charity Iris held dear.