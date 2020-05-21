

Iris Diane Feigenbaum



On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Iris Diane Feigenbaum, age 88, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away. Iris was the beloved wife of deceased Irwin Arthur Feigenbaum; devoted mother of Andrea Nyhan and Eric Feigenbaum; and cherished grandmother of Stephanie Feinberg, Glenn Feinberg, Mitchell Feigenbaum, and Dylan Feigenbaum. Iris was originally from Brooklyn, NY. She was a successful elementary school teacher for many years. She had a passion for traveling and traveled all over the world from Canada to China to Fiji. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, going to the theatre, reading, gardening, feeding the ducks, and playing bridge. Most of all - she loved spending time with her family. Services are private. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.