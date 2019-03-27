IRIS ANNE HARRIS
On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Iris Anne Harris of Washington, DC. Devoted daughter of the late Willie Ulysses and Geneva Simpson Harris; adored sister of Patricia Harris Camp. Juliette Harris, Marvin Harris, Jacqueline Harris Gilmore, and the late Doris Harris Coleman. She also leaves to cherish a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2458 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE, Washington DC, until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.