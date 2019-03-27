IRIS HARRIS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRIS HARRIS.

 

IRIS ANNE HARRIS  

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Iris Anne Harris of Washington, DC. Devoted daughter of the late Willie Ulysses and Geneva Simpson Harris; adored sister of Patricia Harris Camp. Juliette Harris, Marvin Harris, Jacqueline Harris Gilmore, and the late Doris Harris Coleman. She also leaves to cherish a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2458 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE, Washington DC, until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 27, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD | Brentwood, MD 20722 | (301) 864-5090
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details