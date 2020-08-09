IRIS LEWIS (Age 75)
Iris R. Lewis, passed away quietly into the night on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was a retired speech pathologist with the District Of Columbia Public Schools. She is survived by her son, Curtis (Renee); two grandchildren, Micah and Maia; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW at 11 a.m., followed by homegoing services at 12 noon. Services will also be live streamed at mcguire-services.com
. Interment Private.