IRIS GINSBURG MENSH  

On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Iris G. Mensh of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Beloved wife of Donald Mensh; devoted mother of Brandt Mensh (Tami) and Kimberly Weinberg (Larry); loving sister of Judy Avrunin; cherished grandmother of Alexa and Dillon Weinberg, and Justin, Jenna and Jordyn Mensh. Services to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CDP Covid-19 Response Fund or . For more information, family and friends are invited to visit the family website at www.caringbridge.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 15, 2020
