IRIS GINSBURG MENSH
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Iris G. Mensh of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Beloved wife of Donald Mensh; devoted mother of Brandt Mensh (Tami) and Kimberly Weinberg (Larry); loving sister of Judy Avrunin; cherished grandmother of Alexa and Dillon Weinberg, and Justin, Jenna and Jordyn Mensh. Services to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CDP Covid-19 Response Fund or . For more information, family and friends are invited to visit the family website at www.caringbridge.org
