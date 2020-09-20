ROYSTER Iris Elizabeth Royster (Age 101) Of Sandy Spring MD died on September 12, 2020 at Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born on August 19, 1919 in Halifax County VA and was the daughter of the late Junius Roberts and Mabel Chandler Roberts. She was 101 years old and was a member of Olive Branch Community Church. Iris completed two years at Princess Anne College before dropping out and moving to Washington, DC due to World War II. She married Charles J. Royster, Sr. in 1943, and drove his taxi during the war while he worked in Pittsburgh PA. In 1956, Iris and Charles co-founded Royster's Amoco gas station, which they operated until they retired in 1976. Iris provided childcare after Charles' death in 1980, and she married James L. Royster in 1986. After James death, Iris began substitute teaching in Montgomery County MD. Iris enrolled in Columbia Union College, Takoma Park, MD using her old Princess Anne credits and received her B.S. degree in Organizational Management in 2001 at the age of 81. Iris received a standing ovation from the audience and her story appeared in the Washington Post and several local newspapers. Iris is survived by her children Charles J. Royster, Jr., Reginald A. Royster, Sr. (Patricia), Deborah M. Royster (Robert Malson), three sisters, Mrs. Elnora V. Branson, Mrs. Carolyn E. Goode and Mrs. Patricia A. Rogers, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, friends and her wonderful Olive Branch Church family. She was dearly loved by all. Iris was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Royster, Sr., her husband James. L. Royster, and her son Jeffrey D. Royster. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Lola I. Hall, Gladys M. Raynor, Ilene F. Weaver and Pearl A. Roberts, and by brothers Leon A. Roberts, Garrison R. Roberts, Vernon E. Roberts, Sr., Ross H. Roberts, Melvys E. Roberts and Chester W. Roberts, Sr. A private graveside funeral service for Iris will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Iris E. Royster to one of the following: Brooke Grove Retirement Village Staff Fund, 18100 Slade School Road, Sandy Spring, Maryland 20860, Grace House Staff Fund, 3214 Norbeck Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906 or Olive Branch Community Church, 416 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Sandy Spring, Maryland 20860.A private graveside funeral service for Iris will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Iris E. Royster to one of the following: Brooke Grove Retirement Village Staff Fund, 18100 Slade School Road, Sandy Spring, Maryland 20860, Grace House Staff Fund, 3214 Norbeck Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906 or Olive Branch Community Church, 416 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Sandy Spring, Maryland 20860. www.mcguire-services.com