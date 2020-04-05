The Washington Post

IRIS WASHBURN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRIS WASHBURN.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Iris Leonora Washburn  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Joy spence and Dawn Bell; four sons, Owen Gayle, Michael Mullings, Trevor Mullings and Andrew Mundle; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Iris Hammond and Shirley Brown; one brother, Samuel Spence and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Washburn may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Officiating Minister Rev. DR. Lloyd T. McGriff. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.