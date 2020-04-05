Iris Leonora Washburn
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Joy spence and Dawn Bell; four sons, Owen Gayle, Michael Mullings, Trevor Mullings and Andrew Mundle; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Iris Hammond and Shirley Brown; one brother, Samuel Spence and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Washburn may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Officiating Minister Rev. DR. Lloyd T. McGriff. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.