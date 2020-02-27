IRIS E. WASIELEWSKI
Iris Elizabeth (nee Bonner) Wasielewski, Age 82, of Washington DC, former resident of Texas, Michigan and Virginia passed away February 24, 2020. Iris attended Ursuline Academy in San Antonio and graduated from the University of Michigan
. She served for many years as the Director of Admissions and Financial Aid for the University of Detroit Law School and subsequently, the Detroit College of Law. Iris was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Gerald Wasielewski. Survivors include her children, Philip Wasielewski (Elizabeth), Celeste Serber (David), and Paula Bracken (Laramie); grandchildren, Andrew, Irene, and Stanley Wasielewski and Reid Bracken; her brother Colonel William Bonner Jr. USMCR(Ret); and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, MD on February 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C. on February 29 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to for Children (www.mercyhomeny.org
) or the Orchard Lake Schools (www.orchardlakeschools.com
).