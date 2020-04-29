The Washington Post

On Saturday, April 25, 2020, IRMA BIERMAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Bierman. Loving mother of Beverley Bierman, Deborah Bienstock and the late Morris Bierman and mother in law of Patricia (Russ) Schrey. Cherished grandmother of Elisabeth Blackwell, Joshua (Jennifer) Bienstock and Eli and Sara Bienstock and great-grandmother of Isaiah, Harper and Matthew. Graveside services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Health Organization, Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 29, 2020
