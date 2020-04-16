

Irma Krompasky Weaver



Irma Krompasky Weaver, formerly of Silver Spring, MD, died on April 4, 2020 in Duxbury, MA. She was 95.

Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ, she moved to the Washington, DC area in 1954. In Silver Spring, MD, Irma volunteered at Pine Crest Elementary, St. Luke Lutheran Church, Meals on Wheels, and she served as a Democratic Party Precinct Chair. She later worked for Sumner Tariff Service in Washington, DC for 10 years until retirement.

After being widowed, Irma moved to Marshfield, MA. in 2006 where she enjoyed active participation in the Seasons Condominium and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Scituate.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John M. Weaver. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara (William) Johns of Davis, CA, and Lorraine (Edward) Covell of Scituate, MA; and three grandsons.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Inc. Memorial services will be at a later date.