

Irmtraud Mayer White (Traude)



Formerly of King of Prussia, PA, and Arlington, VA, died peacefully on December 26, 2019 at Greenspring in Springfield, VA. Beloved wife of James E. White; cherished mother of Marianne White (Jeffrey Rogers) and Michael White (Susan White). Dearest Oma of Cameron Rogers, Ethan Rogers, and Malcolm White. Also survived by "near daughters" Susan Walsh and BJ Martin, and many dear relatives and friends in the U.S. and Germany. Traude was born in 1928 in Aulendorf, Germany, to Hedwig and Ernst Mayer. Her brother Helmut predeceased her. She was a photographer's apprentice before she immigrated to the U.S. in 1952. She devoted her life to her family. Her heart was generous and open. She loved to entertain guests in her home and was always a warm, empathetic listener. She had an inquiring and adventurous spirit and took immense joy in art, nature, and dogs, especially dachshunds. A memorial service will be held at a later date.