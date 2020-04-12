Irvin O. Kemp
Irvin O. Kemp passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Irvin was born in Savannah, GA on September 13, 1927. He graduated from Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University) with a degree in Chemistry. While at Clark he joined Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and later became a life member. He migrated to Washington, DC after serving in the US Army
and eventually became employed as a Chemist at the Naval Photographic Center in SE Washington. Upon retirement he obtained a Master's degree in Gerontology from the University of the District of Columbia and then worked in the Gerontology Department at UDC. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn; sons, Gary and Dennis; grandchildren, Chyrise, Henri and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ellison and Cori; brother, Arnold Kemp and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandson, Dennis Jr. A private funeral will held Monday, April 13 at 11 AM at Allen Chapel AME Church, the service will be streamed via the church website. Private interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.