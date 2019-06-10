IRVIN KOLKER
On June 9, 2019, Irvin Kolker passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Rosalie S. Kolker; loving father of Lisa Kolker Max, Michael Kolker and Julie Polsky (deceased). Survived by siblings Betty Shapiro and Benard Kolker; and grandchildren Jessica, Rachel, Laura and Jaclyn. A native Washingtonian, World War II Army
Veteran and founder of Washington Beef Company. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. The family will be observing Shiva following interment through Thursday at the residence of Lisa Kolker Max. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Head Start Association www.NHSA.org