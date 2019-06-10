The Washington Post

IRVIN KOLKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRVIN KOLKER.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Notice
Send Flowers

 

IRVIN KOLKER  

On June 9, 2019, Irvin Kolker passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Rosalie S. Kolker; loving father of Lisa Kolker Max, Michael Kolker and Julie Polsky (deceased). Survived by siblings Betty Shapiro and Benard Kolker; and grandchildren Jessica, Rachel, Laura and Jaclyn. A native Washingtonian, World War II Army Veteran and founder of Washington Beef Company. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. The family will be observing Shiva following interment through Thursday at the residence of Lisa Kolker Max. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Head Start Association www.NHSA.org
Published in The Washington Post on June 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon