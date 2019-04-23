IRVIN PEISER, MD
On Sunday, April 21, 2019, Irvin H. Peiser of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Anne Peiser; devoted father of Steve Peiser (Marla) and Lori Kaufman (Scott); loving grandfather of Andrew, Joshua, Ben (Ashley), Rachel, Aaron and the late Eric Pores; and cherished great-grandfather to Lucca. A chapel service will be held Thursday, April 25, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. Shiva will be observed immediately following services with minyan at 8 p.m. at the home of Lloyd and Pat Kaufman in Gaithersburg, MD. Donations in his memory can be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.