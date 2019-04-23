IRVIN PEISER

IRVIN PEISER, MD  

On Sunday, April 21, 2019, Irvin H. Peiser of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Anne Peiser; devoted father of Steve Peiser (Marla) and Lori Kaufman (Scott); loving grandfather of Andrew, Joshua, Ben (Ashley), Rachel, Aaron and the late Eric Pores; and cherished great-grandfather to Lucca. A chapel service will be held Thursday, April 25, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. Shiva will be observed immediately following services with minyan at 8 p.m. at the home of Lloyd and Pat Kaufman in Gaithersburg, MD. Donations in his memory can be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 23, 2019
