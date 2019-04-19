IRVING EISEN "Irv"
Irving Eisen, beloved husband of 66 years to the late Patricia (Lewis) Eisen, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. Devoted father to the late Stuart (Rona) Eisen, Soozie (Bobby) Brendler, and Michael (Susan) Eisen. Adored grandfather to Brad (Meredith), Candace, Stefanie, Tracey (Ron), Rebecca, Jason and Natalie; great-grandfather of Leo, Gigi and Henry. Irv was a proud WWII
Navy Veteran, avid golfer and coin collector. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 22, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. Shiva will be held after Passover on April 28 at 12 Noon in the Community Room, 3200 N Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.