

IRVING MORRIS FRIEDMAN

" Itzy "



Passed away on August 4, 2019 in Hudson, Florida. Born in Washington, DC on September 25, 1932. Beloved husband of Carolyn Friedman, Loving father of Mona Friedman and Larry Friedman (Debbie). Cherished Pop Pop to granddaughters, Traci Mehlman (Jeff), Kaila Friedman and Great grandson Eli Mehlman. Preceded in death by his treasured wife Beverly, Brothers, Meyer, Floyd and Leon and Posthumously by loving son Bruce.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 11 a.m. Toby's Dinner Theater, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia, MD. Memorial donations may be made to