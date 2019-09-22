The Washington Post

IRVING "ITZY" FRIEDMAN (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRVING "ITZY" FRIEDMAN.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Toby's Dinner Theater
5900 Symphony Woods Road
Columbia, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 

IRVING MORRIS FRIEDMAN  
" Itzy "  

Passed away on August 4, 2019 in Hudson, Florida. Born in Washington, DC on September 25, 1932. Beloved husband of Carolyn Friedman, Loving father of Mona Friedman and Larry Friedman (Debbie). Cherished Pop Pop to granddaughters, Traci Mehlman (Jeff), Kaila Friedman and Great grandson Eli Mehlman. Preceded in death by his treasured wife Beverly, Brothers, Meyer, Floyd and Leon and Posthumously by loving son Bruce.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 11 a.m. Toby's Dinner Theater, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia, MD. Memorial donations may be made to
Columbia Center For Theatrical Arts at Cctarts.org

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.