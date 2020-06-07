IRVING LEE GREEN
On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Irving Lee Green Jr. was called to Glory. Irving was born November 8, 1928, the eldest of three siblings, to the late Irving Lee Green Sr. and Queenie Iona Green in Warrenton, North Carolina. Irving was a high achiever, earning both Bachelors and Masters Degree's, and serving as an educator, rising to the rank of vice principal in the Maryland Public School Systems, while at the same time faithfully, serving at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Glen Burnie, MD where he held a number of key church positions and served until his health would no longer allow; still he remained a man of God. His time as an educator and faithful follower was preceded by time spent in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and complemented by his long service as a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. The love of his life was Dorothy Fields Green, his wife, who he met while in college, at Virginia State University, and to whom he married in Baltimore, MD and remained faithfully married for 64 years, Together, while living in Glen Burnie, MD, Irving and Dorothy had a daughter, Deborah Christene and a son, Kenneth Lee and raised them in the church and nurtured and mentored them to success. Irving's love for his family was unconditional. Irving loved fishing, pinochle, slot machines at casinos, jazz music, landscaping, woodwork, painting, and traveling (Irving and Dorothy visited all 50 states and traveled overseas extensively). Irving leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Deborah Green Glasco (Larry) of Columbia, MD; his son Kenneth Green (Victoria) of Baltimore, MD; two grandchildren, Larry Glasco II and Dina Duncan; two sisters-in-law, Helen Fields Fitzpatrick (James) of Columbia, MD and Emma Jordon of Gambrills, MD; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends spread throughout the United States. Irving is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister, Patty Hodges Berry and his brother, Charles T. Green. A Public Viewing will be held on June 9, 2020, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MARCH FUNERAL HOMES WEST, 4300 Wabash Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. The funeral is limited to immediate family members but can be viewed via streaming on June 10, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/30679
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.