

Dr. Irving Jacobs

(Age 99)



Of Chevy Chase MD, passed away on November 17, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Estelle Jacobs, devoted father of Dr. Marc Jacobs (Doris Lobb), Susan Jacobs Sorrells (Michael), and Eileen Jacobs, and cherished grandfather of Rachel Jacobs, Shanna Sorrells, Madeline Jacobs and Jacob Sorrells. Irv was the son of the late Samuel and Rae Jacobs, and brother of the late Herman Jacobs, Bertha Balsam, Mae Blumenthal and Larry Jacobs. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 10 a.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec Street NW, Washington, DC, with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD. The family will observe Shiva Thursday evening with a service at 7:30 p.m. and would welcome guests Friday between 1 and 4 p.m., all at Estelle's residence. Contributions in Irv's memory may be made to Adas Israel Congregation or JSSA. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Grater Washington.