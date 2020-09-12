IRVING MARGULIES

IRVING P. MARGULIES
On Thursday, September 10, 2020, IRVING P. MARGULIES of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Goldman Margulies. Devoted father of Joshua (partner, Sherrie Behrendt), Jeremy (Xuan Liu) and Joseph (Sandra Babcock) Margulies and Sarah (David) Cohen. Dear grandfather of Jacob, Lucas, David, Michal, Naomi, Rachel, Roi and Taliya. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.