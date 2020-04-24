IRVING PERLROTH (Age 90)
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Irving Perlroth, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Lynn Perlroth and Helene Perlroth; loving father of Phyllis, Joel (Penny), Mark and Nadine (Bob); brother of Morton Perlroth and the late Lenny Perlroth; cherished grandfather of Robyn (Scott), Allison, Victoria, Drew and Sydney; great-grandfather of Aleeya. Graveside services will be held privately at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Johns Hopkins (COVID-19 Research Response) or UC San Diego Health COVID-19 Emergency Response. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.