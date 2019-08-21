IRWIN BERNSTEIN
On Monday, August 19, 2019, IRWIN BERNSTEIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Glenda Bernstein. Loving father of Randy (Lori) Bernstein, Craig (Nicole) Bernstein and Paula (Paul) Kress. Dear brother of Jerome (Susan) Bernstein and the late Howard Bernstein. Devoted grandfather of Lauren Bernstein, Alyssa and Neil Kress, Alicia Hamas and Evan, Tyler, Cory and Eric Bernstein. Graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. After the service, friends and family are invited to the Community Room at 3100 N. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Paula and Paul Kress on Thursday evening. Memorial contributions maybe made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.