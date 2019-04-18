Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRWIN GOLD.



IRWIN L. GOLD



Irwin Lester Gold, a Maryland resident for more than six decades, passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Irwin will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, and cherished friend to many. Irwin was raised in New York City and Washington, DC, and graduated from Western High School. Irwin attended Cornell University before graduating from the University of Maryland where he studied chemical engineering. After proudly serving in the US Air Force, Irwin owned and operated a food processing business in Brentwood, Maryland, named for his mother, "Ida Mae," where he produced salads and pizzas for distribution to grocery stores throughout the region. Irwin's career took a turn later in life when he became interested in the toy business, including distributing the Mancala game after he became intrigued with its variations among different cultures throughout the world.

Irwin had a life-long love of reading and learning, having frequented public libraries throughout his youth. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing information and news clippings about current events he knew would be of interest to them.

Irwin leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Fay Gold; four children and their spouses, Allan Gold and Rosemary Olivo, Brad and Marge Gold, Rhonda Gold and Michael Small, and Jack Gold and Lauren Asplen; step-children Russell Whitcup, and Cary Whitcup and his wife Julia; grandchildren Amy, Eric, S, Leah, Ryan, Adam, Wendy, Samantha, Emery, and Jackson; great-grandson Henry; his sister Adele Kolinsky, and her family.

A graveside service will be held Friday, April 19, 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. The family will be receiving guests on Friday following services at Riderwood Village, Town Center Celebrations Room from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations in Irwin's memory can be made to Riderwood's scholarship fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.