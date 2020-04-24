Irwin Schorr (Age 89)
Of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on April 7, 2020 in New York City of complications from COVID-19.
Irwin was born in Brooklyn, NY to Bernard and Anna Schorr. Following service in the US Air Force, he attended New York University
. Irwin had a long career in corporate communications, mostly at IBM. After retiring in 1988, he worked as a freelance writer and video producer. One of his joys in life was playing saxophone with friends in bands and playing concerts in the Washington, DC area, in mid-coast Maine, and in Port Townsend, Washington.
He is survived by his children, Ingrid Schorr, Michael Schorr, D.O.; and Kristina Shaughnessy; four grandchildren; and his companion, Patricia (Pat) Aller. Irwin will be missed by his many friends and colleagues around the country. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne-Marie Schorr. Memorial gifts may be made to music programs at Montgomery College, 9221 Corporate Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850 or montgomerycollege.edu/onlinegiving
. A funeral service bill be held at a later date.