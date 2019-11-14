SGM. ISAAC BROWN, USA (Ret.) "Big Daddy"
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Isaac entered into eternal rest at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Survived by his loving wife, Maudis Brown; daughters, Debra and Cheryl; grandchildren, Hope, Moncia, and Nickolas. great-grandsons, Ty and Isaiah. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Isaac, Jr., and Gregory. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 3412 South 22nd St., Arlington, VA. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.