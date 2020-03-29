The Washington Post

ISAAC CROW

FATHER SAAC BRUCE CROW  
(born BRUCE F. CROW) (Age 67)  
October 20, 1952 - March 26, 2020  

Of Poolesville, MD, passed away peacefully in his own home, after a truggle with cancer. Father Isaac was a man of sincere faith and deep spirituality and a true theologian. His life was a life of prayer, forgiveness, and humility, marked by extraordinary service. He hoped he had "a few more years left," but accepted God's will and said "Thank God."
He was ordained a priest in the Antiochian Orthodox Church on September 10, 1989. He served at Saint George Church, Montreal, QB; Virgin Mary Church, Yonkers, NY; Saint George Church, Lowell, MA; Saint Mary Church, Pawtucket, RI; and finally at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Potomac, MD.
He is survived by his wife Dolly Crow; his son Basil Crow of San Francisco, CA; his brother Kenneth Crow and wife Margaret of Miami, FL; his brother Douglas Crow and wife Asna of Washington, D.C.; his cousin Keith Crow and family of Chicago, IL; and his aunt Cosette Nassif of Austin, TX, and family.
Father Isaac's life and death was a triumph of spirit over flesh. Funeral Services and Interment private.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
