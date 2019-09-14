

Isabel M. Barbella (Age 84)



A former intelligence analyst with Northrop Grumman and Unisys, died on September 10, 2019. She was born in Oakland, CA on December 24, 1934, the daughter of Julio and Isabel (Llinas) Bejarano. She graduated from St. Anthony's High School, Long Beach, CA, and attended the University of Colorado in Boulder School of Pharmacy. In December 1955, she married Charles Gary Park, who died in November 1970. They had a daughter Lydia. Isabel married Nicholas Barbella in April 1975. They had a daughter Davia. She leaves her loving children, Lydia and Davia and three step-sons Nicholas, Christopher, and Mark, and a sister Patricia (Jerome) Steinauer of Buena Vista, CO, and a brother Julio of Dallas, TX. She leaves 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins and loving friends. Isabel was an avid reader, an accomplished artist, knitter, an animal lover, a formidable cook, a green thumb, and a foreign traveler. Her humorous personality, encyclopedic vocabulary and thirst for life will be missed. As she would say the "story goes on." She was unforgettable and will be missed.

Relatives and friends may call at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue West, Vienna on Sunday September 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery is scheduled on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at