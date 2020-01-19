Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ISABELLA BARLETTA. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Holy Trinity Catholic Church 8213 Linton Hall Road Gainesville , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

BARLETTA Isabella Anne Barletta Peacefully entered into eternal life on January 15, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1932, and was the second child of Biagio and Antoinette Gradone. She joins her beloved and devoted husband of 57 years, Arthur Carl Barletta, MD, in heaven. She is survived by her three loving children: Isabella Funari, DMD, her husband, Gary Funari, DMD, and their children, Katharine Funari, OD, and Mark; Arthur Barletta, MD, his wife, Ann, and their children, Arthur and Annie; and Kathryn Hollis, her husband, Jeff, and their daughters, Gracie and Caroline. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Frank Gradone. Isabella received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of St. Elizabeth. She revered and loved her professor of Biology, Sister Anna Catherine Lawlor, Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, and remained a supporter of the college to the present day. After graduating, she taught mathematics at the high school level, and volunteered at St. Michael's Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was there that she met her beloved Arthur. They married at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Newark, and settled in Elizabeth where he established a Family Practice in Medicine. After a few years and the arrival of all three children, he completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. It was during those years, again in volunteering capacities, that Isabella met Sister M. Borgia Byrne, moderator of the Hospital's Maternity Guild and a pediatric nurse at St. Elizabeth's hospital. Isabella kept a photo of the two of them on her desk and always cherished their friendship. They welcomed the infant babies, often delivered by her husband, and treated the new mothers with fine healthcare, Catholic charism, and kindness to prepare to send them home. Isabella and her husband were active in their children's schools, to include Vail-Dean School and The Pingry School, where they enjoyed many friendships. She was first to offer to sew skirts for the chorus, and special occasion dresses for her daughters. The favorite family activity was boating at the Jersey Shore. Isabella and Arthur were then instrumental in the formation of parent associations at both the undergraduate and medical colleges at Georgetown University. They spent their retirement years in Northern Virginia to be closer to their children and grandchildren. The family will welcome friends at a Mass of Christian Burial to take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Isabella Anne Barletta to: The College of St. Elizabeth, 2 Convent Road, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960; www.moneyandking.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020

