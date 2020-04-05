

ISABELLE CLAXTON



Isabelle Claxton, 73, died in Washington, DC on March 19, 2020 from peritonitis. She is survived by her daughter, Isabelle Crowder, son-in-law, Clay Crowder, and grandchildren, Henry, Eli and Jessamine of Athens, GA, her former husband, Jamil Zainaldin of Atlanta, GA, her brother and four sisters, and her kitties, Dr. Seuss, Maurice and Skippy. She also leaves behind many friends in Washington, New York, Chapel Hill and Decatur, GA where she had homes.

After starting her career in public policy as Communications Director for the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, Isabelle became known worldwide as an expert in vaccine policy. She held executive positions at Merck where she led its corporate reputation program, traveling widely in Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa and she worked with Dr. Maurice Hilleman, who developed 8 of the 14 commonly administered vaccines. She "retired" briefly, then became Vice President, Communications, for the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), where she met with legislators in Uganda, Kenya and India to help draft laws that would ensure universal access to AIDS vaccines in their countries. She was then an Executive Vice President at Porter Novelli where she led award-winning teams advising pharmaceutical companies, and then was an executive in the Vaccine Division of Glaxo Smith Kline where she assisted national and local public health advocacy groups develop programs to improve access to health care services for all Americans.

Isabelle was a marvelous chef who enjoyed providing friends and family with elaborate dishes. In retirement, she continued her passions for reading and for helping others by teaching English as a second language. A memorial service will be held at a future date.