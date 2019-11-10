Isabelle Freeman Garnett
On Friday, November 1, 2019 of Washington, DC, beloved mother of Brenda Evans (Bennie deceased), Maurice Garnett and Michael Garnett (Gale); devoted grandmother of Antonio, Bruce (Christiane), Tamu, Damon, Dominic (deceased), Derrick, Niquia, Laquia (Chris), Jeremiah (Ashlee), and Diandra; and great grandmother of Brianna, Jace, Omari, Kailani, Malaina, Izzy, Tatayana, Nariya, Melia, Amiah, Aiden, and Jocelyn. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 for viewing from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Bethesda Baptist Church, 1808 Capitol Ave., NE. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services by BIANCHI.