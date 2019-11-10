The Washington Post

ISABELLE GARNETT

Service Information
Bethesda Baptist Church
1808 Capitol Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethesda Baptist Church
1808 Capitol Ave., NE
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda Baptist Church
808 Capitol Ave., NE
View Map
Notice
Isabelle Freeman Garnett  

On Friday, November 1, 2019 of Washington, DC, beloved mother of Brenda Evans (Bennie deceased), Maurice Garnett and Michael Garnett (Gale); devoted grandmother of Antonio, Bruce (Christiane), Tamu, Damon, Dominic (deceased), Derrick, Niquia, Laquia (Chris), Jeremiah (Ashlee), and Diandra; and great grandmother of Brianna, Jace, Omari, Kailani, Malaina, Izzy, Tatayana, Nariya, Melia, Amiah, Aiden, and Jocelyn. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 for viewing from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Bethesda Baptist Church, 1808 Capitol Ave., NE. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services by BIANCHI.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
