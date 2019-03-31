

ISABELLE WESTON MILLS



Isabelle Weston Mills, 90, of Mount Airy, Maryland joined her husband Carl Henry in their heavenly home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born September 30, 1928 to the late Burt Horton and Mary Tate Weston in St. Louis, MO, she was preceded in death by her siblings Tate, Anne, Burt Jr., Paul, Marynelle and Little Billy.

Isabelle will be lovingly remembered by her four boys Dave (Barb), Mike (Vickie), Tom (Chris), Jamie (Karen), grandchildren Jess, Sara (Jason), Sam (Kate), Melanie (Pat), Erin (Joe), Deanna, Morgan (Tim), Ross (Sarah), Carly (John), great-grandchildren Carter, Grace, Riggs, Anna, Nora, Mikey, Ryan, Camilla, and one on-the-way. Family will receive visitors at Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, MD 20872 on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 12 noon.