

Isabelle Place Knowles Trams



Born 1924, Philadelphia, PA and died April 30, 2020, Rockville, MD.

Isabelle Trams was a longtime resident of Chevy Chase, MD. She spent many happy years as the head librarian at the Landon School in Bethesda, MD. She was an avid reader and bridge player, and rode a bike across America for the "1976 BikeCentennial." Isabelle was a Girl Scout troop leader for many years and a lover of nature all her life. She most enjoyed the company of good friends, of whom she had many. She also loved spending time at her family farm just outside Littlestown, PA.

Daughter of Isabelle Roper Knowles and Nathaniel Knowles. Sister to Nat Knowles and Clive Knowles Hulick. Wife of Eberhard Trams. She is survived by her children, Pat, Barney, and Penny Trams, son-in-law, Alvin Allen, her grandson, Lenox Barzey Trams, and her great-grandchildren, Tyler and Sadie Trams.

Isabelle leaves behind a devoted family and will be missed. A "Celebration of Life" will be held by the family at a later date.