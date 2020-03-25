ISADORE SEEMAN "Sam"
On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Isadore Seeman died peacefully at age 103. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Cohen Seeman; devoted father of David, Jonathan, and Philip; cherished grandfather of Laura, Anna, James, Sarah, Isabelle, and Spencer; and beloved friend of Marilyn Willner. A private family graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be conducted at a future time to be announced. Contributions may be made in his honor to the American Public Health Association, 800 I St. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.