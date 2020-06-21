Isaiah Green "Ike"
Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 leaving behind a host of loving family and friends. Ike was an Army veteran who later earned his Bachelors at Minor Teachers College and Masters at George Washington University. He was a spiritual man, member of Kappa Alpha Psi, fine arts enthusiast, and retiree from the DC Public School System. Services private. In lieu of a traditional memorial service and gifts of sympathy, the family asks that you please join the fight against Alzheimer's at alz.org. We entrust our loved one to Snowden Funeral Home. www.snowdencares.com.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.