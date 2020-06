Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 leaving behind a host of loving family and friends. Ike was an Army veteran who later earned his Bachelors at Minor Teachers College and Masters at George Washington University. He was a spiritual man, member of Kappa Alpha Psi, fine arts enthusiast, and retiree from the DC Public School System. Services private. In lieu of a traditional memorial service and gifts of sympathy, the family asks that you please join the fight against Alzheimer's at alz.org . We entrust our loved one to Snowden Funeral Home.