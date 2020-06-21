ISAIAH "IKE" GREEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ISAIAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Isaiah Green "Ike"  
Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 leaving behind a host of loving family and friends. Ike was an Army veteran who later earned his Bachelors at Minor Teachers College and Masters at George Washington University. He was a spiritual man, member of Kappa Alpha Psi, fine arts enthusiast, and retiree from the DC Public School System. Services private. In lieu of a traditional memorial service and gifts of sympathy, the family asks that you please join the fight against Alzheimer's at alz.org. We entrust our loved one to Snowden Funeral Home. www.snowdencares.com.  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved