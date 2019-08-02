ISHAQ MARWAN TUCKER
Suddenly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 loving son of Tyrone and Sandra Tucker, also survived by Orchise Williams (fiance'), stepson, Dominic Williams, grandfather, Erskine Norris, brother, Tyrone Tucker, Jr., sisters, Tanika Tucker and Nzinga Belk; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Services held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Largo Community Church 1701 Enterprise Rd. Mitchellville, Md. Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements JB Jenkins Funeral Home.