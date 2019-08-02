The Washington Post

ISHAQ TUCKER (1974 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest Peacefully in Paradise Cuz until we meet again I love..."
    - Patricia General
  • "My deepest condolences to my family. I pray that God will..."
    - Patricia General
  • "Thanks for the smiles and laughter you brightened up my day..."
    - Deitra Tucker
  • "RIP my handsome cuz!!! Just know we are truly hurting..."
    - Cuz Lisa Williamson-Tucker
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Chad Scott
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Largo Community Church
1701 Enterprise Rd.
Mitchellville, MD
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Largo Community Church
1701 Enterprise Rd.
Mitchellville, MD
Notice
ISHAQ MARWAN TUCKER  

Suddenly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 loving son of Tyrone and Sandra Tucker, also survived by Orchise Williams (fiance'), stepson, Dominic Williams, grandfather, Erskine Norris, brother, Tyrone Tucker, Jr., sisters, Tanika Tucker and Nzinga Belk; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Services held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Largo Community Church 1701 Enterprise Rd. Mitchellville, Md. Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements JB Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300