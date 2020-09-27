ISIDORE GREENBERG

ISIDORE M. GREENBERG (Age 99)
Of Fairfax, VA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Isidore is predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years Mary June Greenberg. He is survived by his beloved children, Paul, Kenneth (Leslie), Stephen (Lisa), Robert (Suzanne) and Judith Greenberg; grandchildren, Julia, Elizabeth, Christopher, Chloe, Isabel and Hannah; and greatgrandchild, Wesley. A graveside service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Isidore's memory to any of the following charities: National Military Family Association at www.militaryfamily.org
, SOME So Others Might Eat at www.some.org
, or Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org
. Arrangements by Jefferson Funeral Chapel.